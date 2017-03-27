Police: teenager dead in San Jose's 7...

Police: teenager dead in San Jose's 7th homicide of 2017

What police in San Jose initially referred to as a "suspicious death" has been deemed a homicide, authorities said Tuesday. The victim, who was found with gunshot wounds just after 10 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Bard Street in east San Jose, was identified as 19-year-old Joseph Alberto Viramontes , a resident of San Jose.

