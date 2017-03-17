Police blotter: $6,000 worth of bras ...

Police blotter: $6,000 worth of bras stolen from Victoria Secret

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

100 block of East Sunnyoaks Avenue, 8:30 p.m. March 11 Someone entered a storage unit and stole items. 100 block of East Campbell Avenue, 4:50 p.m. March 11 The owner of a Prius left his keys unattended at a business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Judge dismisses lewd conduct charges against ga... (Jun '16) 3 hr Trump the Groper 13
News 6 Things I Expect at IDF (Sep '14) 4 hr AIPAC is treason 3
News Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08) 18 hr The Trump Lover 116
News Services set for Victory Outreach Pastor Ed Mor... (Oct '11) Thu Marty Smith 7
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Mar 12 Helen 305
alameda family court commisioner elizabeth hend... Mar 12 Mad Dad 1
Family Court Judge Carrie Zepeda (Sep '07) Mar 9 Mad Dad 120
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,123 • Total comments across all topics: 279,621,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC