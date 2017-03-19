Plan to send oil tankers through Willow Glen thwarted

In this Nov. 6, 2013, file photo, a warning placard appears on a tank car carrying crude oil near a loading terminal in Trenton, N.D. After much urging by numerous California communities including Willow Glen, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted on March 13 to deny an expansion permit for a Phillips 66 oil refinery in Santa Maria. The trains would have carried 2.2 million gallons of highly flammable Bakken crude oil from North Dakota or Canada several times a week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.