Plan to send oil tankers through Willow Glen thwarted
In this Nov. 6, 2013, file photo, a warning placard appears on a tank car carrying crude oil near a loading terminal in Trenton, N.D. After much urging by numerous California communities including Willow Glen, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted on March 13 to deny an expansion permit for a Phillips 66 oil refinery in Santa Maria. The trains would have carried 2.2 million gallons of highly flammable Bakken crude oil from North Dakota or Canada several times a week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Sun
|Upset home owner
|306
|100,000+ salary and homeless
|Fri
|Maggot brain
|1
|Apple may have ditched on-site California train...
|Fri
|Maggot brain
|1
|Judge dismisses lewd conduct charges against ga... (Jun '16)
|Mar 17
|Trump the Groper
|13
|6 Things I Expect at IDF (Sep '14)
|Mar 17
|AIPAC is treason
|3
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Mar 16
|The Trump Lover
|116
|Services set for Victory Outreach Pastor Ed Mor... (Oct '11)
|Mar 16
|Marty Smith
|7
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC