Pizarro: San Jose, Dublin celebrate sister-city bond
The flags, from left, of Dublin, San Jose, Ireland and the United States fly at San Jose City Hall following a flag-raising ceremony on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. San Jose celebrated its 31-year bond with its Irish sister city of Dublin, highlighted by the raising of the Irish flag at City Hall and presentation of the Spirit of Ireland award to Marie O'Flaherty .
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Mar 24
|Rick
|307
|Guadalupe Music Thread
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|1
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Mar 22
|Logic 101
|26
|100,000+ salary and homeless
|Mar 17
|Maggot brain
|1
|Apple may have ditched on-site California train...
|Mar 17
|Maggot brain
|1
|Judge dismisses lewd conduct charges against ga... (Jun '16)
|Mar 17
|Trump the Groper
|13
|6 Things I Expect at IDF (Sep '14)
|Mar 17
|AIPAC is treason
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC