Pizarro: Opera San Jose stars shine at scholarship benefit
Accompanied by pianist Veronika Agranov-Dafoe, Opera San Jose singers Kirk Dougherty, left, and Matthew Hanscom performed at the San Jose Woman's Club's "Opera With the Stars" luncheon on Thursday, March 2, 2017. The San Jose Woman's Club in downtown San Jose was filled with song Thursday afternoon - opera, to be exact - and maybe it would surprise you to know that the voices doing the singing were in the lower registers - baritone and tenor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|20 hr
|Sanjonorte14
|115
|Santa Clara Man Fatally Shot After Stabbing Pol... (Apr '08)
|Fri
|Swish
|161
|Affordable Office Space In Sunnyvale
|Mar 1
|innoworldsv
|1
|Apple's iPhone may be mature, but it's still be...
|Mar 1
|Hate Apple
|1
|Family Court Judge Carrie Zepeda (Sep '07)
|Feb 24
|Mad Dad
|118
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Feb 24
|Morgana
|302
|'Once-in-a-lifetime' flooding prompts hundreds ...
|Feb 22
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC