Pizarro: Opera San Jose stars shine at scholarship benefit

Accompanied by pianist Veronika Agranov-Dafoe, Opera San Jose singers Kirk Dougherty, left, and Matthew Hanscom performed at the San Jose Woman's Club's "Opera With the Stars" luncheon on Thursday, March 2, 2017. The San Jose Woman's Club in downtown San Jose was filled with song Thursday afternoon - opera, to be exact - and maybe it would surprise you to know that the voices doing the singing were in the lower registers - baritone and tenor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.