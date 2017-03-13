Pizarro: Jane Lynch, Fred Armisen hel...

Pizarro: Jane Lynch, Fred Armisen help Cinequest finish on strong note

Fred Armisen, left, and Jane Lynch goof around with their Maverick Spirit Awards at the California Theatre in San Jose during the Cinequest Film Festival on Saturday, March 11, 2017. The Cinequest film festival finished strong last weekend, thanks to a powerful closing night movie, "The Zookeeper's Wife" and two powerfully funny people, Fred Armisen and Jane Lynch .

