Pizarro: Jane Lynch, Fred Armisen help Cinequest finish on strong note
Fred Armisen, left, and Jane Lynch goof around with their Maverick Spirit Awards at the California Theatre in San Jose during the Cinequest Film Festival on Saturday, March 11, 2017. The Cinequest film festival finished strong last weekend, thanks to a powerful closing night movie, "The Zookeeper's Wife" and two powerfully funny people, Fred Armisen and Jane Lynch .
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Sun
|Helen
|305
|alameda family court commisioner elizabeth hend...
|Sun
|Mad Dad
|1
|Family Court Judge Carrie Zepeda (Sep '07)
|Mar 9
|Mad Dad
|120
|Cupertino Union: Student Yosemite trip cancelle...
|Mar 8
|blachmiddleschool...
|1
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Mar 4
|Sanjonorte14
|115
|'Once-in-a-lifetime' flooding prompts hundreds ...
|Feb 22
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|Storm leaves over 80k South Bay residents, airp...
|Feb 18
|Bobby Lauser
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC