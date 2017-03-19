Pizarro: How Rod Diridon got his stolen bike replaced after 34 years
Former Santa Clara County Supervisor Rod Diridon, left, on his restored Steyr Clubman bicycle, with son Rod Diridon Jr. and grandkids Avery and Rodney in front of their Santa Clara home. Rod Diridon, Jr. recently presented a beautifully restored Steyr Clubman bicycle to his father, former Santa Clara County Supervisor Rod Diridon , for his 78th birthday, completing a project that was more than 34 years in the making.
