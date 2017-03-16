Pizarro: Flood-damaged Japanese Frien...

Pizarro: Flood-damaged Japanese Friendship Garden needs help

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Campbell Reporter

The teahouse at the Japanese Friendship Garden in San Jose's Kelley Park was inundated with water during the Coyote Creek flood on Feb. 21, 2017. The San Jose Parks Foundation is raising money to repair the garden and teahouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08) 3 hr The Trump Lover 116
News Services set for Victory Outreach Pastor Ed Mor... (Oct '11) Thu Marty Smith 7
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Mar 12 Helen 305
alameda family court commisioner elizabeth hend... Mar 12 Mad Dad 1
Family Court Judge Carrie Zepeda (Sep '07) Mar 9 Mad Dad 120
News Cupertino Union: Student Yosemite trip cancelle... Mar 8 blachmiddleschool... 1
News 'Once-in-a-lifetime' flooding prompts hundreds ... Feb 22 Tea Bag Residue C... 1
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,857 • Total comments across all topics: 279,606,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC