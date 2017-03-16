Pizarro: Flood-damaged Japanese Friendship Garden needs help
The teahouse at the Japanese Friendship Garden in San Jose's Kelley Park was inundated with water during the Coyote Creek flood on Feb. 21, 2017. The San Jose Parks Foundation is raising money to repair the garden and teahouse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|3 hr
|The Trump Lover
|116
|Services set for Victory Outreach Pastor Ed Mor... (Oct '11)
|Thu
|Marty Smith
|7
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Mar 12
|Helen
|305
|alameda family court commisioner elizabeth hend...
|Mar 12
|Mad Dad
|1
|Family Court Judge Carrie Zepeda (Sep '07)
|Mar 9
|Mad Dad
|120
|Cupertino Union: Student Yosemite trip cancelle...
|Mar 8
|blachmiddleschool...
|1
|'Once-in-a-lifetime' flooding prompts hundreds ...
|Feb 22
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC