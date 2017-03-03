On Both The Left And Right, Trump Is Driving New Political Engagement
There are 1 comment on the National Public Radio story from 15 hrs ago, titled On Both The Left And Right, Trump Is Driving New Political Engagement. In it, National Public Radio reports that:
Pro-Trump supporters, left, argue with demonstrators after a Feb. 18 march in Los Angeles to protest the president's immigration policies. Sociologists say President Trump's actions and rhetoric are politically energizing both conservatives and liberals.
Read more at National Public Radio.
No problem protesters....you pay for them!
Besides the COST of ILLEGALS, Illegals have also killed over 48,000 American's including children since 2003. And that not including rape, assaults, theft, tax evasion, identity theft and so much more that American's put up with on a daily basis.
Here is a PARTIAL list below of what ILLEGALS are costing us now.
Most the facts below are 3 years old or newer so some of the numbers have risen dramatically since then.
California already on (05/17/2016) approved 170,000 Illegal kids for health care.
$12 Billion dollars a year is spent on primary and secondary school education for children here illegally and they cannot speak a word of English.
$17 Billion dollars a year is spent for education for the American-born children of illegal aliens, known as anchor babies.
$2.2 Billion dollars a year is spent on food assistance programs such as food stamps, WIC, and free school lunches for illegal aliens.
$22 billion is spent on welfare to illegal aliens each year.
$3 Million Dollars a DAY is spent to incarcerate illegal aliens.
30% percent of all Federal Prison inmates are illegal aliens.
Does not include local jails and State Prisons.
The illegal aliens in the United States have a crime rate thatÂ’s two and a half times that of white non-illegal aliens. In particular, their children, are going to make a huge additional crime problem in the US
In 2012 illegal aliens sent home $62 BILLION in remittances back to their countries of origin. This is why Mexico is getting involved in our politics.
$200 Billion Dollars a year in suppressed American wages are caused by the illegal aliens.
The Dark Side of Illegal Immigration: Nearly One Million Sex Crimes Committed by Illegal Immigrants In The United States.
All these stats don't include murder, rape, assaults, burglary, identity theft, tax evasion, drug running, human smuggling and so much more that American's have to put up with on a daily basis.
