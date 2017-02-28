Old Kan Beer & Co. opens Wednesday in West Oakland
Old Kan Beer & Co., the new West Oakland beer garden and brewery from chef James Syhabout and Linden Street Brewery founder Adam Lamoreaux , opens Wednesday, March 1. According to the partners, the neighborhood-friendly concept - set in the former Dock space - is an homage to simple beer culture, a time when brands were hyper-regionalized. The whole mantra is backed in the aesthetics of the main bar area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Affordable Office Space In Sunnyvale
|27 min
|innoworldsv
|1
|Apple's iPhone may be mature, but it's still be...
|11 hr
|Hate Apple
|1
|Family Court Judge Carrie Zepeda (Sep '07)
|Feb 24
|Mad Dad
|118
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Feb 24
|Morgana
|302
|'Once-in-a-lifetime' flooding prompts hundreds ...
|Feb 22
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10)
|Feb 21
|tewpeigh
|59
|Storm leaves over 80k South Bay residents, airp...
|Feb 18
|Bobby Lauser
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC