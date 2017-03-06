Officials survey San Jose flood damage

State and federal emergency management officials visited San Jose Monday to survey the public property damaged by last month's catastrophic flood along Coyote Creek, which caused an estimated $50 million in damage to private property and $23 million in damage to public property. The representatives from the California Office of Emergency Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency will visit homes and businesses on Tuesday and Wednesday, city officials said.

