Oakland: Public invited to attend school district accountability meetings
Want a chance to shape how the Oakland Unified school district is run and how it spends it money every year? The district is holding an upcoming series of meetings on its Local Control Accountability Plan, which allows community members to voice their views on how the district could best serve its students and families.
