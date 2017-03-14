Oakland: Public invited to attend sch...

Oakland: Public invited to attend school district accountability meetings

Want a chance to shape how the Oakland Unified school district is run and how it spends it money every year? The district is holding an upcoming series of meetings on its Local Control Accountability Plan, which allows community members to voice their views on how the district could best serve its students and families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

