National 'Meet a Muslim Day' aimed at building acceptance
With signs that read "Ask me anything" and "Meet a Muslim," dozens of young Muslim men and boys in the Bay Area and beyond stood in public places Saturday in hopes of combating Islamophobia simply by talking with people. The first "Meet a Muslim Day" was held in at least 50 cities and 120 locations nationwide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|2 hr
|Helen
|305
|alameda family court commisioner elizabeth hend...
|5 hr
|Mad Dad
|1
|Family Court Judge Carrie Zepeda (Sep '07)
|Mar 9
|Mad Dad
|120
|Cupertino Union: Student Yosemite trip cancelle...
|Mar 8
|blachmiddleschool...
|1
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Mar 4
|Sanjonorte14
|115
|'Once-in-a-lifetime' flooding prompts hundreds ...
|Feb 22
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|Storm leaves over 80k South Bay residents, airp...
|Feb 18
|Bobby Lauser
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC