Mobile home park victory: A negligent owner, $10 million settlement...
Of all the horror stories about poor maintenance at the California Hawaiian mobile home park in South San Jose, David McIntyre's is arguably the worst: The software engineer was evicted on Christmas Eve after complaining that an avocado tree growing underneath his South San Jose mobile home had burst through his shower wall. But McIntyre and the other 60 residents of the California Hawaiian Mobile Home Estates who took the rare step of banding together in 2007 and suing the corporate owner in 2009 got justice last week, in the form of settlement checks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|6 hr
|Anynomas
|303
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Sat
|Sanjonorte14
|115
|Santa Clara Man Fatally Shot After Stabbing Pol... (Apr '08)
|Mar 3
|Swish
|161
|Affordable Office Space In Sunnyvale
|Mar 1
|innoworldsv
|1
|Apple's iPhone may be mature, but it's still be...
|Mar 1
|Hate Apple
|1
|Family Court Judge Carrie Zepeda (Sep '07)
|Feb 24
|Mad Dad
|118
|'Once-in-a-lifetime' flooding prompts hundreds ...
|Feb 22
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC