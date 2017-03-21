Milpitas: Worker stuck in waist-deep mud pulled from Coyote Creek
A 21-year-old man who slipped on the banks of the Coyote Creek Monday soon found himself stuck waist deep in mud, Milpitas authorities say. At about noon, Milpitas fire and police personnel were dispatched to the report of a person trapped in mud and sediment in the Coyote Creek adjacent to Dixon Landing Road and California Circle.
