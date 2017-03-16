Milpitas: Residents question safety o...

Milpitas: Residents question safety of crash-prone intersection

15 hrs ago

Emergency crews respond to a two-car crash Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Evans Road and Kennedy Drive after a northbound sedan collided with a SUV, which rolled over after being hit. No major injuries were reported as a result of the collision.

