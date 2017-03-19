Milpitas: Pair nabbed with stolen packages, again
A man and woman from San Jose are facing charges after being found with stolen packages for the second time in three months, police said. Amanda Marie Matsuo, 23, of San Jose, was cited and released for being in possession of drug paraphernalia on March 15, 2017.
