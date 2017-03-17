Milpitas: a Bulb Guya plants message in the hills, opens San Jose garden

On Saturday "The Bulb Guy" Rich Santoro unveiled a recycled sculpture of himself by famed Sebastopol artist Patrick Amiot at his San Jose garden. Photo by Liz Cantu Davenport The Bulb Guy's garden, seen here on March 11, is open from Saturday to March 26, from noon to 5 p.m., at 850 Gateview Court, San Jose.

