Meerkats in the bathroom? Happy Hollo...

Meerkats in the bathroom? Happy Hollow Zoo still recovering after San Jose flood

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Elena Khalar, zookeeper, works with a 35-year-old blue and gold macaw, in a hallway at the veterinary clinic at Happy Hollow Park and Zoo in San Jose, on Monday. Last month's flooding of Coyote Creek caused the evacuation of many of the the animals that were living in the lower sections of the zoo property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Mar 19 Upset home owner 306
100,000+ salary and homeless Mar 17 Maggot brain 1
News Apple may have ditched on-site California train... Mar 17 Maggot brain 1
News Judge dismisses lewd conduct charges against ga... (Jun '16) Mar 17 Trump the Groper 13
News 6 Things I Expect at IDF (Sep '14) Mar 17 AIPAC is treason 3
News Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08) Mar 16 The Trump Lover 116
News Services set for Victory Outreach Pastor Ed Mor... (Oct '11) Mar 16 Marty Smith 7
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,262 • Total comments across all topics: 279,719,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC