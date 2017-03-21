Meerkats in the bathroom? Happy Hollow Zoo still recovering after San Jose flood
Elena Khalar, zookeeper, works with a 35-year-old blue and gold macaw, in a hallway at the veterinary clinic at Happy Hollow Park and Zoo in San Jose, on Monday. Last month's flooding of Coyote Creek caused the evacuation of many of the the animals that were living in the lower sections of the zoo property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Mar 19
|Upset home owner
|306
|100,000+ salary and homeless
|Mar 17
|Maggot brain
|1
|Apple may have ditched on-site California train...
|Mar 17
|Maggot brain
|1
|Judge dismisses lewd conduct charges against ga... (Jun '16)
|Mar 17
|Trump the Groper
|13
|6 Things I Expect at IDF (Sep '14)
|Mar 17
|AIPAC is treason
|3
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Mar 16
|The Trump Lover
|116
|Services set for Victory Outreach Pastor Ed Mor... (Oct '11)
|Mar 16
|Marty Smith
|7
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC