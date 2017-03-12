Man buys million dollar lotto ticket from San Jose sandwich shop
On Dec. 21, Lan Pham purchased a Million Dollar Multiplier Scratchers ticket from Lee's Sandwiches, located at 2525 S. King Road in San Jose. The lucky sandwich shop also came out on top.
