Lyric Theatre links 'Princess Ida' to Malala
As the title character in 'Princess Ida,' Kathryn Benedicto prepares to fight for women's right to education in Lyric Theatre's production of Gilbert and Sullivan's operetta, running March 24-April 2 at the Montgomery Theater in San Jose. It may seem a stretch to find commonalities between a character in a late 19th century Gilbert and Sullivan operetta and a real-life girl growing up in modern-day Pakistan, but San Jose's Lyric Theatre has done just that with its upcoming production of "Princess Ida."
