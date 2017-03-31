Los Gatos school parcel tax election ...

Los Gatos school parcel tax election is May 2

Los Gatos voters should start receiving ballots and voter information guides in the mail next week, as the clock ticks down to the May 2 all-mail school parcel tax election. The Los Gatos Union School District is asking voters to approve Measure A, a $290 annual parcel tax that would be levied against all properties in the district.

