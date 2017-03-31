Los Gatos school parcel tax election is May 2
Los Gatos voters should start receiving ballots and voter information guides in the mail next week, as the clock ticks down to the May 2 all-mail school parcel tax election. The Los Gatos Union School District is asking voters to approve Measure A, a $290 annual parcel tax that would be levied against all properties in the district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Jose couple postpone wedding, spend thousan...
|47 min
|Ayla
|2
|alameda family court commisioner elizabeth hend...
|3 hr
|Mad Dad
|4
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|20 hr
|Walter White
|3
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Mar 24
|Rick
|307
|Guadalupe Music Thread
|Mar 24
|Musikologist
|1
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Mar 22
|Logic 101
|26
|100,000+ salary and homeless
|Mar 17
|Maggot brain
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC