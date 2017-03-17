Local kids make healthy comfort food for Sodexo's "Future Chefs Challenge."

Photograph by George Sakkestad Sartorette Elementary School third-grader Zoe Tang gets help from volunteer Debbie Smith while putting together her 'Bundles of Joy' entree during the annual Sodexo 'Future Chefs Challenge' that was held March 13 at Union Middle School in San Jose. Student chefs from the Los Gatos, Saratoga, Cambrian and Union school districts participated in the competition that was focused on healthy comfort food.

