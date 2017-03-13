Little League president's last moments
For the last two weeks, I've been avidly reading the stories about the killing of Frank Navarro, the Eastridge Little League president who was knifed to death outside Tres Gringos bar in downtown San Jose a few minutes after midnight on Feb. 26. Much as I honor his community service - Navarro was a kind and respected man - the story primarily excites the old police reporter in me. This was a case that featured a simple argument, a senseless death, and a stretch of superb police work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Sun
|Helen
|305
|alameda family court commisioner elizabeth hend...
|Sun
|Mad Dad
|1
|Family Court Judge Carrie Zepeda (Sep '07)
|Mar 9
|Mad Dad
|120
|Cupertino Union: Student Yosemite trip cancelle...
|Mar 8
|blachmiddleschool...
|1
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Mar 4
|Sanjonorte14
|115
|'Once-in-a-lifetime' flooding prompts hundreds ...
|Feb 22
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|Storm leaves over 80k South Bay residents, airp...
|Feb 18
|Bobby Lauser
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC