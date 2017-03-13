Little League president's last moments

For the last two weeks, I've been avidly reading the stories about the killing of Frank Navarro, the Eastridge Little League president who was knifed to death outside Tres Gringos bar in downtown San Jose a few minutes after midnight on Feb. 26. Much as I honor his community service - Navarro was a kind and respected man - the story primarily excites the old police reporter in me. This was a case that featured a simple argument, a senseless death, and a stretch of superb police work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.