Latest Bay Area freeway shooting leav...

Latest Bay Area freeway shooting leaves victim, 17, wounded

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: SFGate

Traffic is seen backed up along Interstate 80 as police investigate the scene of a freeway shooting in Richmond, California March 9. Traffic is seen backed up along Interstate 80 as police investigate the scene of a freeway shooting in Richmond, California March 9. A 17-year-old boy was shot on a South Bay highway Thursday night, the latest in an increasingly troubling series of similar incidents that authorities are having a tough time solving. A teenager was wounded in San Jose on Highway 101 near Story Road just before 7 p.m. in a shooting that, like many of the others, was suspected to be targeted and gang-related, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) 5 hr Upset home owner 306
100,000+ salary and homeless Fri Maggot brain 1
News Apple may have ditched on-site California train... Fri Maggot brain 1
News Judge dismisses lewd conduct charges against ga... (Jun '16) Fri Trump the Groper 13
News 6 Things I Expect at IDF (Sep '14) Fri AIPAC is treason 3
News Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08) Thu The Trump Lover 116
News Services set for Victory Outreach Pastor Ed Mor... (Oct '11) Mar 16 Marty Smith 7
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,190 • Total comments across all topics: 279,663,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC