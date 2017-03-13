Latest Bay Area freeway shooting leaves victim, 17, wounded
Traffic is seen backed up along Interstate 80 as police investigate the scene of a freeway shooting in Richmond, California March 9. Traffic is seen backed up along Interstate 80 as police investigate the scene of a freeway shooting in Richmond, California March 9. A 17-year-old boy was shot on a South Bay highway Thursday night, the latest in an increasingly troubling series of similar incidents that authorities are having a tough time solving. A teenager was wounded in San Jose on Highway 101 near Story Road just before 7 p.m. in a shooting that, like many of the others, was suspected to be targeted and gang-related, according to the California Highway Patrol.
