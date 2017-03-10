KoJa Kitchen expanding to Walnut Cree...

KoJa Kitchen expanding to Walnut Creek, West San Jose, Alameda, Cupertino

KoJa's best-seller is a garlic fried rice bun stuffed with kalbi, Korean-style barbecued short rib. The Bay Area's KoJa Kitchen , a Korean-Japanese fusion cafe you may have discovered during its early years as a food truck, is spreading the kalbi love far and wide.

