John Davoudi is hanging up his chef's whites after 39 years.

La Foret chef-owner John Davoudi embraces diners Sharon Morrone, left, and Cheryl Rando, both of San Jose, days before his retirement. Chef John Davoudi is closing his La Fort restaurant after 39 years, and sad but grateful customers by the hundreds - from generations of special-occasion diners to regulars who live within walking distance - have been flocking to this South San Jose hamlet with its rich mining history to say goodbye to the staff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.