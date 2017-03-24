John Davoudi is hanging up his chef's...

John Davoudi is hanging up his chef's whites after 39 years.

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Jose Mercury News

La Foret chef-owner John Davoudi embraces diners Sharon Morrone, left, and Cheryl Rando, both of San Jose, days before his retirement. Chef John Davoudi is closing his La Fort restaurant after 39 years, and sad but grateful customers by the hundreds - from generations of special-occasion diners to regulars who live within walking distance - have been flocking to this South San Jose hamlet with its rich mining history to say goodbye to the staff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Fri Rick 307
Guadalupe Music Thread Fri Musikologist 1
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) Mar 22 Logic 101 26
100,000+ salary and homeless Mar 17 Maggot brain 1
News Apple may have ditched on-site California train... Mar 17 Maggot brain 1
News Judge dismisses lewd conduct charges against ga... (Jun '16) Mar 17 Trump the Groper 13
News 6 Things I Expect at IDF (Sep '14) Mar 17 AIPAC is treason 3
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,846 • Total comments across all topics: 279,833,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC