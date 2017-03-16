Japanese-Peruvian internees seek justice before human rights panel
He was just 13 when his family was deported from Peru to an internment camp in South Texas, part of a U.S. government program that detained more than 2,000 Latin Americans of Japanese descent during World War II. Now the 86-year-old San Jose resident is hoping to shine some light on the dark and little-known chapter of U.S. history.
