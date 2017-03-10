Homeless in San Jose feel left behind...

Homeless in San Jose feel left behind after receiving no flooding relief

Homeless residents within San Jose and advocacy groups have plead with officials asking for some of the Coyote Creek Flooding Relief be distributed to the homeless as well. Many homeless people victimized by the Coyote Creek Flooding resided at Rock Springs Drive, which is considered ground zero for the flood.

