Homeless in San Jose feel left behind after receiving no flooding relief
Homeless residents within San Jose and advocacy groups have plead with officials asking for some of the Coyote Creek Flooding Relief be distributed to the homeless as well. Many homeless people victimized by the Coyote Creek Flooding resided at Rock Springs Drive, which is considered ground zero for the flood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|7 hr
|Couteous
|304
|Family Court Judge Carrie Zepeda (Sep '07)
|Mar 9
|Mad Dad
|120
|Cupertino Union: Student Yosemite trip cancelle...
|Mar 8
|blachmiddleschool...
|1
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Mar 4
|Sanjonorte14
|115
|'Once-in-a-lifetime' flooding prompts hundreds ...
|Feb 22
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|Storm leaves over 80k South Bay residents, airp...
|Feb 18
|Bobby Lauser
|1
|DL gay hook-up.
|Feb 16
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC