Hillside Mill Valley home asks $3.4 million
A multi-level home in Mill Valley landed on the market this week, one that, although remodeled over the years, has maintained some of its original integrity. The circa 1910 woodwork in the living room and foyer are most noteworthy.
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Affordable Office Space In Sunnyvale
|Wed
|innoworldsv
|1
|Apple's iPhone may be mature, but it's still be...
|Wed
|Hate Apple
|1
|Family Court Judge Carrie Zepeda (Sep '07)
|Feb 24
|Mad Dad
|118
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Feb 24
|Morgana
|302
|'Once-in-a-lifetime' flooding prompts hundreds ...
|Feb 22
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10)
|Feb 21
|tewpeigh
|59
|Storm leaves over 80k South Bay residents, airp...
|Feb 18
|Bobby Lauser
|1
