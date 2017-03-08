High court ends public officialsa email secrecy
Ruling in a case from San Jose, the state Supreme Court in a unanimous and pointed decision Thursday was unequivocal: Government officials cannot use private email accounts to circumvent the disclosure requirements of the California Public Records Act. “Employees' communications about official agency business may be subject to CPRA regardless of the type of account used in the preparation or transmission,” the court ruled.
