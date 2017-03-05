Herhold: Willow Glen kid raises $400 for flood victims
Nick Rubino and his brother, Giovanni, ran a lemonade stand to raise nearly $400 for San Jose flood relief When St. Christopher School fourth-grade teacher Gabrielle Olivo spoke to her class recently about San Jose's punishing flood, she asked them to imagine the victims who had lost their belongings and places to live. Her message resonated particularly with one of her students, 10-year-old Nick Rubino, an athletic youngster who likes to play football, basketball and baseball.
