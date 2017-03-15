Herhold: The background on San Jose flood dispute

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, is photographed during a special meeting called by the council with regard to the Feb. 21, 2017 flood that inundated some communities in San Jose that are adjacent to Coyote Creek, which overran its banks. With more than $100 million in flood damage, you knew it was only a matter of time before the facade of amity between the City of San Jose and the Santa Clara Valley Water District evaporated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.