Herhold: The background on San Jose f...

Herhold: The background on San Jose flood dispute

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, is photographed during a special meeting called by the council with regard to the Feb. 21, 2017 flood that inundated some communities in San Jose that are adjacent to Coyote Creek, which overran its banks. With more than $100 million in flood damage, you knew it was only a matter of time before the facade of amity between the City of San Jose and the Santa Clara Valley Water District evaporated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Mar 12 Helen 305
alameda family court commisioner elizabeth hend... Mar 12 Mad Dad 1
Family Court Judge Carrie Zepeda (Sep '07) Mar 9 Mad Dad 120
News Cupertino Union: Student Yosemite trip cancelle... Mar 8 blachmiddleschool... 1
News Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08) Mar 4 Sanjonorte14 115
News Santa Clara Man Fatally Shot After Stabbing Pol... (Apr '08) Mar 3 Swish 161
Affordable Office Space In Sunnyvale Mar 1 innoworldsv 1
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,402 • Total comments across all topics: 279,574,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC