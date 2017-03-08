Furniture, Household Donations Pour in For SJ Flood Victims
Hundreds of people showed up at a San Jose school on Sunday to donate furniture and other household items to flood victims, and dozens more were on hand to pick up those items. Organizers of a drive at Selma Olinder Elementary School in San Jose said more than 200 flood victims, many of whom lost everything in the flood caused by overflowing Coyote Creek last month, were touched by the incredible outpouring of support they saw Sunday.
