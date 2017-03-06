Floods creates mold problem for resid...

Floods creates mold problem for residents

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

A worker with Reassured Restoration sprays a second coat of an anti-microbial and bleach mixture to exposed wood framing in a flood damaged home on 19th Street in San Jose on Thursday. Many of the flood damaged homes run the risk of developing mold issues if they are not properly dried, cleaned and treated against mold and other bacteria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Mon Anynomas 303
News Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08) Mar 4 Sanjonorte14 115
Family Court Judge Carrie Zepeda (Sep '07) Feb 24 Mad Dad 118
News 'Once-in-a-lifetime' flooding prompts hundreds ... Feb 22 Tea Bag Residue C... 1
News Storm leaves over 80k South Bay residents, airp... Feb 18 Bobby Lauser 1
DL gay hook-up. Feb 16 James 1
How gorilla helps the committee Feb 12 Gorilla 2
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,659 • Total comments across all topics: 279,395,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC