Flood recovery at San Jose's Happy Hollow Zoo

Swamped by floodwaters when Coyote Creek jumped it's banks at Kelly Park last week, virtually every square inch of lower Happy Hollow Zoo is being disinfected and cleared of the mud that covered everything. The damage is heavy says general manager Nicolle Burnham of Happy Hollow Park and Zoo.

