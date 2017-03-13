First week of spring forecast for win...

First week of spring forecast for winter-like rain

16 hrs ago

Starting Monday, the vernal equinox, a week-long system of cool storms will swing through Northern California, bringing several inches of rain to the Bay Area and more pileup in the snow-stuffed Sierra, according to the National Weather Service . The pattern follows two weeks of mostly sunshine around the region in what now appears to be a limited break from one of the wettest rain seasons in years.

