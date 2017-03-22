Federal, state loans available to San Jose flood victims
San Jose residents and business owners affected by last month's Coyote Creek flood can now access low-cost loans through the federal Small Business Administration or 0 percent interest loans through the state, city officials said Tuesday. A loan outreach center opened Wednesday morning at San Jose City Hall and will operate from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, other than March 31 for Cesar Chavez Day.
