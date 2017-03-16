Edna Ray Chinese closing after 54 years in San Jose, Los Gatos
The South Bay's venerable Edna Ray, a Chinese restaurant in business for 54 years, is shutting down, and will be replaced by Sushi Arashi. No closing date has been announced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge dismisses lewd conduct charges against ga... (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Trump the Groper
|13
|6 Things I Expect at IDF (Sep '14)
|3 hr
|AIPAC is treason
|3
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|16 hr
|The Trump Lover
|116
|Services set for Victory Outreach Pastor Ed Mor... (Oct '11)
|Thu
|Marty Smith
|7
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Mar 12
|Helen
|305
|alameda family court commisioner elizabeth hend...
|Mar 12
|Mad Dad
|1
|Family Court Judge Carrie Zepeda (Sep '07)
|Mar 9
|Mad Dad
|120
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC