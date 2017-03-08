Drivers vent about the nightmare commute on I-680 on Feb. 28, triggered by a big pothole.
Q The traffic meltdown last Tuesday due to the closure of Interstate 680 because of a pothole showed that Fremont is not prepared for a big emergency like an earthquake. I remember 30 years ago Mission Boulevard being an easy link between Highway 17 and I-680.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Mon
|Anynomas
|303
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Mar 4
|Sanjonorte14
|115
|Family Court Judge Carrie Zepeda (Sep '07)
|Feb 24
|Mad Dad
|118
|'Once-in-a-lifetime' flooding prompts hundreds ...
|Feb 22
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|Storm leaves over 80k South Bay residents, airp...
|Feb 18
|Bobby Lauser
|1
|DL gay hook-up.
|Feb 16
|James
|1
|How gorilla helps the committee
|Feb 12
|Gorilla
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC