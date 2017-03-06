Dozens of San Jose Flood Victims Still Stuck in Shelters
The Seven Trees Community Center has housed dozens of San Jose flood evacuees for the past two weeks. Two weeks after the devastating floods in San Jose, dozens of families were still spending the night in a shelter and facing an uncertain future.
