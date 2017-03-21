Deli Delicious sandwiches (and beer-battered fries) come to San Jose
The sandwich chain that rules the San Joaquin Valley - with 18 locations in Fresno alone - has arrived in San Jose. Deli Delicious , which was founded in Fresno in the early 1990s, is branching out with franchise operations in the Sacramento Valley and the Bay Area - including Morgan Hill and the newest, San Jose's Evergreen district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
San Jose Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|4 hr
|Gohome
|25
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Mar 19
|Upset home owner
|306
|100,000+ salary and homeless
|Mar 17
|Maggot brain
|1
|Apple may have ditched on-site California train...
|Mar 17
|Maggot brain
|1
|Judge dismisses lewd conduct charges against ga... (Jun '16)
|Mar 17
|Trump the Groper
|13
|6 Things I Expect at IDF (Sep '14)
|Mar 17
|AIPAC is treason
|3
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Mar 16
|The Trump Lover
|116
Find what you want!
Search San Jose Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC