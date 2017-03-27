Construction of 'City Within a City' Underway in Santa Clara
Crews have broken ground on a massive apartment complex development in Santa Clara just as a similar project nearby sits in limbo due to legal battle with neighboring San Jose. The Lawrence Station project along Central Expressway in Santa Clara is expected to look like a city within a city.
