Cash donations arrive for victims of San Jose flood

Relief in the form of cash donations has arrived for the victims of the San Jose flood that left hundreds of people homeless in neighborhoods along Coyote Creek in San Jose. The word that the city has cleared the way for the distribution of money from the Coyote Creek relief fund led to a spike in applications Friday at the Shirakawa Community Center as the money is now finding its way into the hands of those who need it most.

