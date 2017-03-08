Bay Area Women March, Strike to Flex Economic Muscle
Some women stayed home from work, joined rallies or wore red to demonstrate their economic clout Wednesday as part of a multitude of International Women's Day events held around the globe. "A Day Without a Woman" protests in the U.S. were put together by organizers of the vast women's marches that drew more than 1 million Americans into the streets the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration.
