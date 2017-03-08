Bay Area Women March, Strike to Flex ...

Bay Area Women March, Strike to Flex Economic Muscle

Some women stayed home from work, joined rallies or wore red to demonstrate their economic clout Wednesday as part of a multitude of International Women's Day events held around the globe. "A Day Without a Woman" protests in the U.S. were put together by organizers of the vast women's marches that drew more than 1 million Americans into the streets the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration.

