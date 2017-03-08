After the deluge, mold plagues San Jo...

After the deluge, mold plagues San Jose flood victims

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Hien Nguyen, center, cleans her flooded apartment with the help of volunteers Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. Residents returned to a San Jose neighborhood after it was flooded by the nearby Coyote Creek following a series of storms last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Jose Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Family Court Judge Carrie Zepeda (Sep '07) 4 hr Mad Dad 119
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Mon Anynomas 303
News Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08) Mar 4 Sanjonorte14 115
News 'Once-in-a-lifetime' flooding prompts hundreds ... Feb 22 Tea Bag Residue C... 1
News Storm leaves over 80k South Bay residents, airp... Feb 18 Bobby Lauser 1
DL gay hook-up. Feb 16 James 1
How gorilla helps the committee Feb 12 Gorilla 2
See all San Jose Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Jose Forum Now

San Jose Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Jose Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

San Jose, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,587 • Total comments across all topics: 279,424,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC