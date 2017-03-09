6th suspect in Little League president's murder arraigned
The sixth suspect arrested in connection with the murder of a nightclub security manager last week was arraigned in a San Jose courtroom Thursday afternoon. Andrew Cervantes, 20, turned himself in on Tuesday after five of his relatives were arrested in connection with the Feb. 26 stabbing death of 35-year-old Frank Navarro at Tres Gringos Cabo Cantina in downtown San Jose.
