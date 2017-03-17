3 rainstorms possible in Bay Area next week
As many as three storms could drop rain on the Bay Area next week with the potential for heavy rain later in the week, according to the National Weather Service. The first storm is expected to be light and arrive Saturday or Sunday, producing upwards of a tenth of an inch of rain in the North Bay and lesser amounts in other parts of the Bay Area.
