Willows neighborhood bicycle thieves arrested today
A string of bicycle thefts have plagued the Willows neighborhood along with surrounding Menlo Park, East Palo Alto and Palo Alto areas in the last several weeks. On the evening of Monday, January 30, 2017, bike thefts again occurred in the Willows' neighborhood and two of these burglaries were captured on resident video cameras.
