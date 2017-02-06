Wife was dead for hours before husban...

Wife was dead for hours before husband purportedly tried to revive her, then defied investigators.

A man has been charged with murdering his wife in a chilling episode where he allegedly beat and choked her to death, then kept watch over her body for half a day before calling for help and making a hopeless attempt at reviving her, authorities said. All of this reportedly occurred while the couple's 5-year-old daughter was in the same house, followed by the suspect giving police a disjointed and defiant explanation for what happened.

